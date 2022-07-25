Charles queries non-action against Govt officials named in 2022 US Trafficking in Persons Report

Entornointeligente.com /

Gov­ern­ment must tell the pub­lic who are the «se­nior gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials» al­leged to have been in­volved in hu­man traf­fick­ing in 2020 which a re­cent US re­port has re­ferred to, says UNC MP Rod­ney Charles. At yes­ter­day’s UNC me­dia brief­ing, Charles said T&T’s been shamed by re­main­ing on Tier Two Watch list of the US Traf­fick­ing in Per­sons Re­port 2022.

«It sug­gests we’ve made no sub­stan­tial progress in im­prov­ing our hor­ren­dous track record on hu­man traf­fick­ing,» he added.

He re­peat­ed the re­port’s find­ing that «the Gov­ern­ment did not demon­strate over­all in­creas­ing ef­forts com­pared to the pre­vi­ous re­port­ing pe­ri­od.

The Gov­ern­ment has nev­er con­vict­ed a traf­fick­er un­der the 2011 An­ti-Traf­fick­ing law. Cor­rup­tion and of­fi­cial com­plic­i­ty in traf­fick­ing crimes re­mained sig­nif­i­cant con­cerns, in­hibit­ing law en­force­ment ac­tion, and the gov­ern­ment did not take ac­tion against se­nior gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials al­leged in 2020 to be in­volved in hu­man traf­fick­ing. Vic­tim iden­ti­fi­ca­tion and ser­vices re­main weak, and the gov­ern­ment did not for­mal­ly adopt the Na­tion­al Ac­tion Plan (NAP) for 2021-2023.»

Charles added: «Who are these se­nior gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials ‘al­leged’ in 2020 to be in­volved in hu­man traf­fick­ing? Are they mem­bers of Cab­i­net? Or pro­tec­tive ser­vices? Why has no ac­tion been tak­en against them? When does the Gov­ern­ment pro­pose to take ac­tion against them so that T&T will not be black­list­ed?»

«As we speak, T&T re­mains the on­ly Cari­com coun­try on an EU black­list as a non-co­op­er­a­tive ju­ris­dic­tion for tax pur­pos­es,» Charles added, call­ing on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to ask his Bar­ba­di­an or St Lu­cian coun­ter­parts to share how they got their coun­tries re­moved from the EU black­list.

Charles said af­ter sev­en years in of­fice, three failed Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ters and crime plans «… ad nau­se­um, the Prime Min­is­ter now has the bright idea that crime is a pub­lic health cri­sis.»

Not­ing the re­cent­ly an­nounced com­mit­tee to de­vel­op pro­pos­als to deal with crime, Charles queried the qual­i­fi­ca­tions of the per­ma­nent sec­re­taries of the So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Health Min­istries who will co-chair this.

He felt they were be­ing «set up to take the blame» for the sit­u­a­tion and ad­vised them to ask spe­cif­ic queries on the task.

«Why these ladies and not (Fitzger­ald) Hinds? Ev­i­dent­ly, the Prime Min­is­ter has most like­ly formed the opin­ion that Hinds is a waste of time and must be kept far from na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty so­lu­tions.»

Charles al­so went af­ter Se­nior Coun­sel Is­rael Khan, who has called on UNC leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar to apol­o­gise for her at­tack on se­nior at­tor­neys at the Law As­so­ci­a­tion’s spe­cial gen­er­al meet­ing where two mo­tions against At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour failed.

«For SC Khan, the Op­po­si­tion Leader brings the rank of SC in­to dis­re­pute by her words, but At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour does not by his deeds? My view is she was right to dis­close the fact that many who voiced their sup­port for the em­bat­tled AG didn’t make full dis­clo­sure.»

He added, «We be­lieve all our in­de­pen­dent in­sti­tu­tions have been com­pro­mised by this PNM … the IRO, the me­dia, the TTPS, un­til re­cent­ly the trade unions, ser­vice com­mis­sions, the Par­lia­ment, where Cab­i­net min­is­ters chair some over­sight com­mit­tees, the Pres­i­den­cy, the Ju­di­cia­ry and now, most in­fa­mous­ly, the LATT.

«It was PM Row­ley who fa­mous­ly said ‘As for the Law As­so­ci­a­tion, the on­ly thing I am con­cerned about is who in this coun­try has the op­por­tu­ni­ty to pass a vote of no con­fi­dence in the Law As­so­ci­a­tion. Then I want to vote’.»

MP Rush­ton Paray al­so re­peat­ed Per­sad-Bisses­sar’s call for LATT to make the tran­scripts of their meet­ing avail­able to the pub­lic.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com