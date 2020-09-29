Charles: Anything can happen against Montserrat

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s So­ca War­riors will have a good chance of eas­ing the ten­sion caused by the on­go­ing feud be­tween the T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (TTFA) and FI­FA, the sport’s world gov­ern­ing body, with an open­ing CON­CA­CAF Gold Cup qual­i­fy­ing match against Montser­rat.

Should they ad­vanced from that pre­lim­i­nary match in Ju­ly, then they face a more-chal­leng­ing Cuban team for the right to be in­clud­ed in the main draw which com­pris­es four groups of four teams each.

On Tues­day, the for­mer na­tion­al­coach Hut­son “Ba­ba” Charles said there was no sure­ty the So­ca War­riors would ad­vance, con­sid­er­ing the state of T&T foot­ball in re­cent times.

The for­mer mid­field­er said, “In the last few years, T&T would have beat­en Montser­rat by six, sev­en or eight goals eas­i­ly but now times have changed. The COVID-19 is al­so pre­vent­ing sport­ing ac­tiv­i­ties from tak­ing place in T&T, while there are foot­ball play­ing every­where else, and the fight be­tween T&T and the FI­FA over the le­git­i­ma­cy of a nor­mal­i­sa­tion com­mit­tee re­plac­ing a de­mo­c­ra­t­i­cal­ly elect­ed ad­min­is­tra­tion, one does not know what to ex­pect on the field.”

Charles, who cel­e­brat­ed his 55th birth­day on Sep­tem­ber 16, be­lieves if T&T is to field a team, it would com­prise most­ly of play­ers who ply their trade over­seas, say­ing: “There has been no foot­ball in T&T so the lo­cal play­ers will find it dif­fi­cult to make it on the team.”

Coach Ter­ry Fen­wick has been in train­ing with an all-lo­cal squad for the past months, and ac­cord­ing to his man­ag­er Basil Thomp­son a cou­ple of months ago, the play­ers were all ea­ger to take the field ahead of the FI­FA World Cup qual­i­fiers which were sched­uled to be­gin in Oc­to­ber but will now take place next year.

He told Guardian Me­dia Sports af­ter the draw on Mon­day night: “We need some pos­i­tives in T&T foot­ball away from the pol­i­tics that is be­ing played out be­tween the Unit­ed TTFA and FI­FA and I’m just hop­ing that we get a draw that we can plan ahead, pre­pare prop­er­ly and the boys will look for­ward to play­ing.”

A for­mer out­stand­ing play­mak­er with the De­fence Force, Charles said that should the T&T team progress in the open­ing Montser­rat en­counter, the lo­cal team will have an even more chal­leng­ing match against the win­ner of the Cu­ba/French Guiana game.

T&T faces Montser­rat in one of six pre­lim­i­nary match­es with the oth­er match­es be­ing: Haiti vs St Vin­cent and the Grenadines; Guatemala vs Guyana; Cu­ba vs French Guiana; Guade­loupe vs the Ba­hamas; and Bermu­da vs Bar­ba­dos. The win­ners of each match will come up against each oth­er in a round two play-off and the top three teams will ad­vance to the main draw.

How­ev­er, Charles is un­cer­tain whether T&T will get the chance to play foot­ball with the TTFA chal­leng­ing a sus­pen­sion by FI­FA, last week. He al­so ex­pressed con­cerns over the TTFA’s de­ci­sion to file an In­junc­tive Re­lief in the Court of Ar­bi­tra­tion for Sports (CAS) in Switzer­land, as well as put the fight against the FI­FA back in the T&T High Court.

Charles be­lieves that re­gard­less of how the court rules in T&T, it would af­fect the na­tion­al team’s chances at the Gold Cup.

Round One

Matchup #1: Haiti vs St Vin­cent and the Grenadines

Matchup #2: Guatemala vs Guyana

Matchup #3: T&T vs Mon­ser­rat

Matchup #4: Cu­ba vs French Guiana

Matchup #5: Guade­loupe vs Ba­hamas

Matchup #6: Bermu­da vs Bar­ba­dos

Round Two

Matchup #7: Win­ner Matchup #1 vs Win­ner Matchup #6

Matchup #8: Win­ner Matchup #2 vs Win­ner Matchup #5

Matchup #9: Win­ner Matchup #3 vs Win­ner Matchup #4

