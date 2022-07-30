Charges pending against cops linked to fatal bribery case

Entornointeligente.com /

The two cops who were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Red Hills, St Andrew earlier this month were picked out during an identification parade on Saturday, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

Their names have not been released, but it has been reported that they are assigned to the Constant Spring Police Station, also in St Andrew.

They are now being questioned by investigators and it is expected that they will be formally charged later today, sources disclosed.

This development comes a day after a Parish Court judge ordered police investigators to either charge or released the two cops by 6 p.m. today.

The judge also ordered that the cops should be brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Criminal Court «as soon as possible» if they are positively identified.

