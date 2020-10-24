Charged for stealing 700 pounds of soursop

Entornointeligente.com /

Javel Nelson, a 26-year-old, Steel Bender of Paradise, St Andrew, has been arrested and charged in connection with the stealing of approximately 700 pounds of soursop that were reportedly stolen from a farm at River Antoine, St Patrick. Nelson was granted bail in the amount of $4,000, and is due to appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate Court on 25 November 2020. Office of Commissioner of Police NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

