Charford Court woman appeals for help

Char­ford Court, Port-of-Spain, res­i­dent Shurla Peloi is dis­traught by her new re­al­i­ty of emp­ty cup­boards and high un­paid bills. But most of all, her new-found re­spon­si­bil­i­ty, her grand­daugh­ter Ni­ah, is most trou­bling to her.

For Peloi, it all start­ed to go down­hill when her son Garvin was al­leged­ly beat­en by po­lice in 2018.

«He was hit in his head, his jaw was bro­ken, is a whole set of dra­ma with this sto­ry and since that in­ci­dent hap­pened, my son is not the son he used to be,» she said on Thurs­day.

Peloi said Garvin quick­ly be­came er­rat­ic and un­sta­ble and was lat­er di­ag­nosed with bipo­lar dis­or­der. He re­mains an out-pa­tient at St Ann’s Hos­pi­tal.

His daugh­ter Ni­ah was born in 2019 but be­cause of his ill­ness and be­hav­iour, her moth­er moved out of Char­ford Court and went to Ari­ma.

But in April last year, there was more bad news on the hori­zon for Peloi.

Her daugh­ter-in-law called her to say she had con­tract­ed COVID-19 and was hos­pi­talised. She asked that the child’s fa­ther pick her up in Ari­ma. But that did not hap­pen, as Peloi could not find him for months.

«Then I nev­er heard from her again un­til some­one told me in No­vem­ber last year ‘your daugh­ter-in-law died you know,’ and I said eh,» she added.

Al­though she had no idea where the child was, she be­gan a fran­tic search which end­ed in April this year, when she got a call from some­one ask­ing her to pick up Ni­ah.

She ex­plained that when she went, the peo­ple who had Ni­ah hand­ed her over with on­ly the clothes on her back.

Peloi said she is now on a mis­sion to get Ni­ah in­to a school.

But it has not been easy on ei­ther of them so far.

«This is some­thing new be­cause she has a lot of needs, she has a lot of needs. I don’t re­al­ly make her come on the cor­ri­dor be­cause it have kids, lit­tle ones does come with their tablet and when she wants to look in it, they would pull.»

Peloi said she is al­so try­ing to get Ni­ah’s birth cer­tifi­cate or­gan­ised.

How­ev­er, she al­so lost her job in 2020 due to the pan­dem­ic and all she wants now is new em­ploy­ment to get back on her feet.

Peloi said she has dropped off sev­er­al re­sumes and even took the COVID-19 vac­cines as a pre­req­ui­site for em­ploy­ment but to date, noth­ing has borne fruit.

All she wants to do now is work so she can care for Ni­ah, who is still griev­ing over her moth­er’s death.

«When­ev­er she pass­es by a ceme­tery, like when we were com­ing from Ari­ma, she would call me mom­my, she would say ‘mom­my, mom­my (point­ing to the graves) mom­my, mom­my’ and ‘she not com­ing back you know,’» Peloi said.

She said Ni­ah al­so wakes up in the mid­dle of the night scream­ing for her moth­er.

«I try my best, yes. I need help, it is big­ger than I thought, it is much big­ger than I thought,» Peloi said.

Any­one wish­ing to help Peloi and Ni­ah can con­tact her at 316-2687.

