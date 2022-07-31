Chaotic crowd at funeral of Clarendon five

Entornointeligente.com /

Chaos took over the funeral of the Clarendon mother and her four children as a massive crowd turned up for the final goodbye.

From the start, there was a long line of mourners trying to get inside Stuart Hall at Clarendon College, where the service is being held.

The crowd grew as the procession arrived and persons tried to get a glimpse of the coffins of 31-year-old Kemesha Wright, and her children – 23-month-old Keshawn Henry; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-lee Smith, 11; and Rafaella Smith, five.

The venue filled up quickly, with persons making a mad dash for a seat.

Under the hot sun outside, tempers boiled over as many, some claiming to be relatives, tried to get inside the venue.

