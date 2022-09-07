Channel crossers betting with their lives drive surge

Entornointeligente.com /

Migrants are escorted into Dover harbour, after being rescued while attempting to cross the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, August 24, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] The number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel seaway this year has surged and will likely surpass the entire total for last year by the end of this summer.

More than 26,000 people have tried to make their way across the Channel from France to the United Kingdom so far this year, according to data compiled by Sky News.

An increasing number of migrants are using makeshift boats to make the dangerous sea crossing, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, though authorities added extra security at the port of Calais and cross-Channel tunnel routes, and despite the British government planning to deport those arriving illegally to Rwanda, Reuters reported.

On Saturday alone, nearly 1,000 people attempted to cross the Channel, government figures showed.

More than 1,100 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Sunday, figures showed on Monday.

French officials reported that they had rescued nearly 190 migrants trying to make the crossing in a series of operations on Saturday.

France’s interior ministry estimated that the number of people attempting the crossing between Jan 1 and June 13 was up 68 percent from the same period last year.

Analysis from Sky News showed an average of 39 people are now being packed aboard each small boat that reaches the UK this year. It said this is up from 28 last year and 13 in 2020.

The British government agreed to a deal in April that will send migrants who arrive on its shores illegally to the East African country of Rwanda.

Opponents of the policy argue that it violates international law and won’t prevent migrants from risking their lives in dangerous Channel crossings. No one has been deported and the controversial policy is subject to a legal challenge in London’s High Court that began on Monday. A coalition of human rights groups and a trade union will argue that the policy is unworkable and unethical.

On Aug 22, a record 1,295 people in 27 boats were intercepted after making the crossing from the European mainland, according to the British government. Officials have warned that as many as 60,000 could arrive by the end of this year, Reuters reported.

UK welfare organization Refugee Council said the numbers were «yet more evidence if needed that the government’s cruel Rwanda removals plan … simply isn’t working».

Agencies contributed to this story.

