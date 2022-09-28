Changes Made To ‘extreme’ Provision In New Firearms Bill

Entornointeligente.com /

The new Firearms Bill on Tuesday moved closer to becoming law after the House of Representatives approved the amendments submitted by the Senate. The Senate on Friday approved the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act of 2022 with more than a dozen amendments. During Tuesday’s debate, Opposition Leader Mark Golding welcomed the amendments, stating that they have improved the Bill. Among the amendments is the change to a controversial clause in the legislation which called for life imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm. Mr. Golding said the provision had been too extreme. This has now been amended to a maximum sentence of 25 years. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. Mr. Golding said the Parliamentary Opposition fully supports the new legislation, as well as the accompanying gun amnesty announced by the government. He expressed hope that the amnesty will be successful and that «the bill has the desired effect of reducing prevalence of firearms in the commission of crime» as well as acts as a disincentive for the illegal importation of weapons.

