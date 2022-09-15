Chang urges peaceful conflict resolution amid death of policeman

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is calling for Jamaicans to utilise non-violent methods to resolve conflicts.

«The inability to resolve conflicts without violence is at a critical stage. We have seen lives lost, families ripped apart and society suffers as a result,» Chang said.

«I strongly urge all Jamaicans to not allow anger and rage to get the better of you. Utilise the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres (DVIC) provided for you to de-escalate tension,» he urged.

The security minister made the call as he offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Sergeant Victor Francis, who died after he was stabbed while attempting to quell a dispute between two men in his Portmore, St Catherine community recently.

Chang hailed Francis for his dedication to duty.

