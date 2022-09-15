15 septiembre, 2022
Chang In Charge Of Gov’t As PM Holness Travels Overseas

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang will be in charge of the government until September 24 as Prime Minister Andrew Holness carries out engagements in the US and the UK.   Mr. Holness left Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon for a working visit to Boston, Massachussets, where he will participate in a conference at the invitation of  Harvard University.   The Prime Minister will then attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, following which, he will participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly.                     

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

