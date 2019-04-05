Chambers: Send Wealth Bill to JSC

Entornointeligente.com / The Ex­ec­u­tives of the Cou­va/Point Lisas, Tu­na­puna and San­gre Grande Cham­bers of Com­merce, have not­ed with some alarm the speed at which the Gov­ern­ment has brought the Civ­il As­set Re­cov­ery and Man­age­ment and Un­ex­plained Wealth Bill to the Par­lia­ment. The very leg­is­la­tion seeks to in­ves­ti­gate prop­er­ty own­ers, busi­ness per­sons and oth­ers with ac­cu­mu­lat­ed wealth as to the means in which they are ac­quired. Part of the bill al­so in­cludes the for­ma­tion of yet an­oth­er Gov­ern­ment agency, con­trol­ling civ­il as­set and man­age­ment re­cov­ery. The Joint Cham­bers, in a re­lease, said they do ac­knowl­edge the present ad­min­is­tra­tion’s dri­ve for trans­paren­cy with­in the pri­vate eco­nom­ic forces that ser­vice our na­tion. But added that they al­so hoped the law­mak­ers and rep­re­sen­ta­tives are will­ing to be as open with their pub­lic and pri­vate deal­ings in the same fer­vent at­ti­tude. Pres­i­dent of the Cou­va Cham­ber Ram­chan Ra­jbal Maraj has asked the Gov­ern­ment to halt on any pur­suance of the bill un­til prop­er con­sul­ta­tions are con­duct­ed. Maraj fur­ther ques­tioned the im­pact of the bill on the rights of cit­i­zens. Head of the San­gre Grande Cham­ber, Ri­car­do Mo­hammed said he wants to see the bill be­fore a Joint Se­lect Com­mit­tee meet­ing to en­sure it serves its pur­pose for the peo­ple of this na­tion. He not­ed a num­ber of bills ap­pear be­fore the Hous­es of Par­lia­ment, of­ten ap­pear to be rushed and mis­takes are made. Mo­hammed fur­ther stat­ed many of the bills have to be amend­ed as well. The Tu­na­puna Cham­ber is pleased to cham­pi­on the be­liefs of its fel­low Cham­bers. On­ly re­cent­ly, the gov­ern­ment de­clared that T&T is out of a re­ces­sion pe­ri­od but the growth is based on oil and gas. How­ev­er, Tu­na­puna Cham­ber Pres­i­dent Surindra Ma­haraj said on the ground lev­el, in the purs­es and wal­lets of the com­mon cit­i­zen, the econ­o­my is still strug­gling, “and the sneak at­tack of this bill will on­ly feed the grow­ing alarm and fear with­in the busi­ness com­mu­ni­ty.” These three Cham­bers, as part of the Con­fed­er­a­tion of Re­gion­al Cham­bers of Com­merce, who rep­re­sent the hun­dreds of busi­ness op­er­a­tors in their care, pledge its un­wa­ver­ing sup­port to en­sure the econ­o­my is strong, vi­brant and avail­able to all. The Cham­bers’ full ex­ec­u­tive boards are will­ing to meet with gov­ern­ment rep­re­sen­ta­tives to fur­ther clar­i­fy the ex­ten­sive ap­pli­ca­tions of this bill. “We al­so call on the gov­ern­ment, in the same vein we must ho­n­our your words that you at least lis­ten to ours, and the thou­sands of fam­i­lies across the coun­try that we must ac­count to,” the re­lease stat­ed. LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com