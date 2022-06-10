Challenge for Biden to rally Americas around a shared vision

Entornointeligente.com /

LOS ANGELES (AP):

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday, even as the Summit of the Americas has been wracked by divisions and absences that make it hard to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate.

The disparities in wealth, governance and national interests mean it is challenging for Biden to duplicate the partnerships he has assembled in Asia and Europe. That has created limited expectations at a summit that the United States is hosting for the first time since 1994.

