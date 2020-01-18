Chairmanship of G77…Growing confidence in Guyana

Entornointeligente.com /

FOLLOWING the election of the administration led by Brigadier David Granger in 2015, it has become evident that there is increasing confidence in the APNU+AFC coalition’s ability to administer Guyana’s affairs. This fact is beyond any doubt. Local entrepreneurs are investing in new business ventures; existing businesses are expanding, and as a result, jobs are being created. Guyanese in the Diaspora are expressing interest in returning to these shores, and, maybe, have already started to come back to the country of their birth.

Perhaps, more significant is the fact that the international community has clearly started to recognise Guyana as a respectable, responsible, and capable participant and leader on the world-stage. This is a new, positive development, of which all Guyanese should be proud. Most recently, Guyana has been elected to the chairmanship of the United Nations (UN) Group of 77 (G77). This is a remarkable accomplishment, and a clear and unequivocal demonstration of the confidence that the international community now places in our country.

The G77 is a UN-based organisation which was established in 1964 by a group of 77 developing countries, hence the organisation’s name. Since then, additional countries have joined the group, of which there are currently 134 official members. China, which does not consider itself an official member, nevertheless, fully supports the objectives of the G77, and renders significant assistance in various forms. As such, the organisation is usually referred to as the ‘G77+China.’

The G77 is an important organisation which was formed and designed to promote its membersâ collective economic interests, and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the UN. The G77 supports global disarmament, and is working to foster and promote a ‘new international economic order.’ That economic order has as its core value the eradication of poverty. Obviously, chairmanship of such a vital organisation is quite a tribute to any country. And that tribute was bestowed upon Guyana on January 15.

The chairmanship of the G77 is rotated annually. The previous Chair, Palestine, represented by that territory’s Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Riyad al-Malki, passed the chairmanship of the Group to Guyana for the year 2020 at a ceremony held at the UN Headquarters in New York. Guyana was represented at the ceremony by Prime Minister Mr. Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings. In attendance was United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

In a public statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “For Guyana’s part, during its chairmanship, which coincides with the United Nations 75th anniversary and its National Republic Jubilee, the country is committed to endeavour to strengthen multilateralism for the benefit of all developing countries, including by presiding over global sustainable development and climate change negotiations, and efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation.”

There are numerous other examples of increasing confidence in the David Granger government, in Guyana generally, and the administration’s economic management specifically. Another example is the fact that a delegation of 16 companies from Jamaica will be coming to Guyana from this month, with the aim of forming business-to-business connections with local companies. President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, said that the visit is being organised by GCCI, with the assistance of CARICHAM, a private sector-led Caribbean Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, GCCI is expecting a delegation from Finland, which also has similar interests in the private sector or diplomatic missions.

Clearly, the David Granger administration’s work and reputation has elevated Guyana’s local and international status, and raised the perception and reality of our country’s reputation. We are now respected worldwide. Of course, all right-thinking Guyanese would want that respect to continue and be enhanced, and the only way to ensure that is to allow President Granger to continue his work, as we work hand-in-hand with the government to achieve our developmental goals.

