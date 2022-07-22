Chair of OECS Ministers of Tourism calls for enhanced regional transportation service

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives and the Chair of the OECS Ministers of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles is calling for an enhancement to the regional transportation services.

The Minister made her remarks at the opening ceremony of the 7th annual OECS Ministers of Tourism Meeting at the Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski.

She said more needs to be done to get to islandâs in the region seamlessly.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722DENISE001.mp3

