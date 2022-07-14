Chaguanas Businessman on Bail for forgery 

53-year-old Barry Samaroo was charged with two counts of uttering a forged document. He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today to answer those charges.
Details follow in this press release from the TTPS:
A 53-year-old man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with two counts of uttering a forged document.
Barry Samaroo, a businessman, of Chaguanas, was also charged with attempting to obtain the sum of $2.1 million dollars by false pretense, when he initially appeared before Justice of the Peace, Abraham Ali, on June 14th, 2022.
He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $300,000.
Reports indicate that during the period June 1st, 2021 and August, 30th, 2021, a man made an application at a financial institution for a mortgage debt consolidation loan in the sum of $2.1 million dollars, on an existing loan, for two parcels of land valued at $2,240,000 and $750,000. In support of the application, the man submitted two valuation reports from a valuations company, which were accepted as genuine, but later found to be false.
A report on the matter was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched, under the supervision of Snr. Supt. Groome, Supt. Reuben, ASP Lutchman, Insp. David and Sgts. Bassarath and Toney.
Samaroo was arrested in connection with the matter on June 13th, 2022, and subsequently charged by PC Legiere, also of the Fraud Squad, on June 14th, 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian