Chaguanas Businessman on Bail for forgery 

53-year-old Bar­ry Sama­roo was charged with two counts of ut­ter­ing a forged doc­u­ment.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease from the TTPS:

A 53-year-old man is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a Port of Spain Mag­is­trate to­day, charged with two counts of ut­ter­ing a forged doc­u­ment.

Bar­ry Sama­roo, a busi­ness­man, of Ch­agua­nas, was al­so charged with at­tempt­ing to ob­tain the sum of $2.1 mil­lion dol­lars by false pre­tense, when he ini­tial­ly ap­peared be­fore Jus­tice of the Peace, Abra­ham Ali, on June 14th, 2022.

He was grant­ed bail with sure­ty in the sum of $300,000.

Re­ports in­di­cate that dur­ing the pe­ri­od June 1st, 2021 and Au­gust, 30th, 2021, a man made an ap­pli­ca­tion at a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion for a mort­gage debt con­sol­i­da­tion loan in the sum of $2.1 mil­lion dol­lars, on an ex­ist­ing loan, for two parcels of land val­ued at $2,240,000 and $750,000. In sup­port of the ap­pli­ca­tion, the man sub­mit­ted two val­u­a­tion re­ports from a val­u­a­tions com­pa­ny, which were ac­cept­ed as gen­uine, but lat­er found to be false.

A re­port on the mat­ter was made to the Fraud Squad and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion launched, un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr. Supt. Groome, Supt. Reuben, ASP Lutch­man, In­sp. David and Sgts. Bas­sarath and Toney.

Sama­roo was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the mat­ter on June 13th, 2022, and sub­se­quent­ly charged by PC Legiere, al­so of the Fraud Squad, on June 14th, 2022.

