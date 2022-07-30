CG2022 | Sunshine Girls dominant against dangerous South Africa

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls recorded their third consecutive victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.

The Sunshine Girls, who won the bronze medal four years ago in Australia, were led to victory by captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler, who shot a perfect 33 goals from 33 attempts.

The Jamaicans led 37-19 at half time and 54-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Fowler received support from Shanice Beckford, who shot 15 goals from 18 attempts, Shimona Nelson 14 from 14 and Rebekah Robinson six from six.

Ine Mari Venter was the leading scorer for South Africa with 30 goals from 36 attempts.

