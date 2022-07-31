CG2022 | Northern Ireland thrash Jamaica in men’s pair lawn bowls

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaican pair of Robert Simpson and Mervyn Delano Edwards, playing in their first Commonwealth Games, were no match for Northern Ireland on the third day of action in Birmingham, England today.

The Northern Ireland pair of Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh have been the best in the section, Jamaica accounting for their third win of the men’s pair competition.

The 26-7 schelacking helped Northern Ireland top Section A with a shot difference of +38, against Wales, who like Northern Ireland have three wins for nine points. Wales only had a shot differential of +27, finishing second in Section A.

The Jamaicans ended sectional play last in the four-team grou with one win and three losses for three points.

Norfolk Island, who Jamaica beat 17-16, ended with three points as well but with a better shot difference.

