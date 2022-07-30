CG2022 | Jamaica’s lawn bowls team loses out to Wales

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s men’s Pairs Play Lawn Bowls team of Jarrad Breen and Mervyn Delano Edwards was outclassed 33-8 by Wales in their opening Commonwealth Games match in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

The Jamaicans, who find themselves in section A in round three, are participating in the event for the first time at the Commonwealth Games.

They will oppose Northern Ireland in their next game on Sunday.

