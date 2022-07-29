CG2022 | Jamaica’s badminton unit thrashed by Malaysia

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s badminton team suffered a second defeat at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, this time going down 5-0 to Asian powerhouses, Malaysia.

In the opening Mixed Doubles, Jamaica’s pair of Joel Angus and Katherine Wynter suffered a 21-5, 21-12 (2-0) defeat to Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Yee See Cheah.

In the Men’s Singles, national champion Samuel Rickets found the going tough against Tze Yong NG who came away with a 21-12, 21-16 (2-0) victory.

Women’s national champion, Katherine Wynter also found it difficult to cope with Jin Wei Goh in the Women’s Singles losing in straight sets, 21-2, 21-5.

In the Men’s Doubles action, Malaysia’s pair of Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik wasted little time in defeating Jamaica’s Joel Angus and Ricketts, 21-7, 21-11 (2-0).

