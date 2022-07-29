CG2022 | Jamaica’s badminton team suffers at the hands of South Africa

Entornointeligente.com /

The participation of Jamaica’s badminton team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England got off to the worst possible start this morning after the team of Joel Angus, Katherine Wynter, Samuel Ricketts and Talia Johnson were handed a 3-2 defeat by South Africa.

Beginning with mixed doubles action, the Jamaican pair of Angus and Wynter lost 2-0 to Jarred Elliot and Deidre Jordaan.

Jamaica’s first victory of the match-up would come in Men’s Singles action, as national champion Ricketts defeated Caden Kakora 2-0.

In Women’s Singles, Richardson also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Johanita Scholtz.

Jamaica’s second victory on the day came yet again on the men’s side as Angus and Ricketts defeated Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers 2-0.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com