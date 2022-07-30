CG2022 | Jamaica bag first badminton victory of the games

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s badminton team secured its first victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating Zambia 4-1 on Saturday.

Tahlia Richardson secured the Jamaicans’ first victory on the day when she defeated Elizabeth Chipeleme 21-6, 21-13 in their singles match.

Samuel Ricketts picked up Jamaica’s second win when he beat Kalombo Mulenga 21-15, 21-16 in the men’s singles encounter.

Jamaica’s third win was secured in the men’s doubles match as Joel Angus and Ricketts turned back the challenge of Chongo Mulenga and Kalombo Mulenga 21-17, 21-19.

The women’s doubles team of Richardson and Katherine Wynter produced an excellent display on their way to beating Chipeleme and Ogar Siamupangila 21-12, 21-9.

