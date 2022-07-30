CG2022 | Headley the only swimmer to survive day two

Entornointeligente.com /

Mackenzie Headley produced a good performance to secure her place in the quarterfinals of the women’s 50m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

Headley advanced to the next round of the championships after finishing seventh in heat eight in 25.95 seconds.

However, her teammate Kelsey Leigh Campbell, who also competed in heat eight, failed to advance after finishing last in 27.03. The race was won by Shayna Jack from Australia in 24.31.

Zaneta Alvaranga failed to make progress from the women’s 50m freestyle event after she was seventh in heat nine in 26.49. The race was won by Australia’s Emma McKeon 24.52.

Kito Campbell also failed to advance to the next round of the men’s 100m breaststroke, despite finishing second in heat two in 1:05.04. Campbell’s time was 26th overall in the competition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com