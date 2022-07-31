CG2022 | Crocs finish 13th, earn two wins to close

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Rugby Sevens team, The Crocs, finished their Commonwealth Games journey with two victories for 13th place in the competition.

The Crocs, after being demolished in their first three outings, recovered to first beat Malaysia 28-7 in the men’s 13-16 semi-final, before getting the better of Sri Lanka, 26-24, in the playoff for 13th.

The Crocs had begun their campaign on Friday with a 62-0 demolition at the hands of Australia, before an equally resounding 45-0 blanking from Kenya.

Yesterday, Uganda were not very kind to the Jamacans either with a 40-0 win, before England scored 45 points but allowed the Crocs their first points of the competition, the game ending 45-7.

But that was yesterday, today, the Crocs enjoyed better fortunes, smashing Malaysia through the tries of Tyler Bush and Fabion Jeru Turner. Mason Caton-Brown was also in a good mood, scoring two tries to account for the Jamaicans’ 28 points. Amalul Hazim Nasarrudin had one try in the second half for Malaysia.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com