CG2022 | Crocs demolished again

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s rugby sevens team, the Crocs, suffered its third straight defeat at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

The Jamaicans were outclassed by African side Uganda 40-0 in their Pool D encounter. In the pool’s other game, Australia edged Kenya 7-5. The Jamaicans were also beaten 62-0 by Australia in their opening match on Friday before going down 45-0 to Kenya in their second match.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected] or [email protected] .

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com