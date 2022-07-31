CG2022 | Chris Binnie bows out at squash round-of-16 stage

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Chris Binnie hit a brick wall called England’s Adrian Waller in the round of 16 of the squash competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England this morning.

Waller won the match in straight sets, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4.

Binnie, having benefitted from a walkover in his round-of-32 match against India’s Ramit Tandon, found a gulf between himself and Waller, who is ranked at number 26 in the world.

Waller has also spent quite a bit of time among the top 20 in the world.

With Binnie ranked at 125, a victory, or even a major fight, was always going to be a bridge too far.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com