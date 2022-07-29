CG2022 | Binnie moves on, Morrison crashes out in CG squash

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s ace squash player Christopher Binnie opened his account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England with a victory earlier today.

Binnie, a nine-time Caribbean champion, defeated Ghana’s Evans Ayih, 11-1, 11-1, 11-3, to register a 3-0 victory.

Jamaica’s other participant, Julian Morrison, who started off his campaign on the losing end was ousted from the competition after going down 5-11, 4-11, 3-11 (0-3) to Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in Round-of-64 action.

With his victory, Christopher Binnie has progressed to the Round of 32, where he will face India’s Ramit Tandon on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Jamaica time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected] or [email protected] .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com