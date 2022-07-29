CG2022 | Barbados get the better of Pakistan in historic T20 opener

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados Women became the first Caribbean team to win a cricket match at a Commonwealth Games after they defeated Pakistan Women by 15 runs in their opening fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

Batting first, Barbados Women posted a challenging 144 for four with Captain Hayley Matthews scoring 51 from 52 deliveries and wicket-keeper Kycia Knight top scoring with an unbeaten 62 from 56 deliveries. The two shared a 107-run partnership.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Deandra Dottin failed to spark, only managing eight runs.

In reply, Pakistan scored 129 for six with Nida Dar leading the way with an even 50 coming from just 31 deliveries.

Captain Hayley Matthews was the pick of the Barbadian bowlers, with figures of 1-13 from her allotted four overs.

