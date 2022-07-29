CG2022 | Australia, Kenya tame Crocs on torrid first day

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s rugby sevens team, nicknamed the ‘Crocs’, were tamed on day one of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, suffering a massive 62-0 defeat in their opening fixture against Australia before another 45-0 hammering at the hands of Kenya.

The Australians were led by Back, Samu Kervi, who scored 15 points. Forward, Nathan Lawson registered 10, while captain of the team Nathan Malouf had five.

Jamaica, in their second game, against Kenya suffered at the hands of the five-time African champions, who benefitted from having nine of their players scoring.

The Kenyan’s were led by Back, Daniel Taabu with nine points, while six other players registered 5 points each.

Jamaica will now turn their attention to Uganda, who they are set to face on Saturday at 12:58 p.m. Jamaica time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com