CFK's links with Báez proven beyond doubt, Argentine prosecution claims

Despite all efforts to distance herself from Báez, CFK's links with the corrupt businessman have been established, the prosecution insisted Argentine Prosecutor Diego Luciani Monday claimed there was “enormous relevant evidence” against current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and 12 other defendants in a corruption case regarding public works in the province of Santa Cruz between 2003 and 2015.

Luciani spoke following the two-week winter judiciary recess of an “illicit association” led by those who “served as heads of state,” namely CFK (2007-2015)) and her late husband and former President Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007).

The prosecutor insisted during his statement that the defendants directed public works in Santa Cruz to companies owned by businessman Lázaro Báez.

“Corruption became a habitual behavior, in very serious facts, a permanent organization,” said Luciani, who will during nine hearings try to outline the alleged malfeasances of the presidential couple.

“I find myself in the obligation to expose … the real truth about this case,” Luciano stressed. Unlike the Financial Investigative Unit (UIF) which filed for the acquittal of the Kirchners, Luciani spoke of “an illicit association that had at the apex of its operation those who were heads of state”.

Fellow Prosecutor Sergio Mola continued with the arguments and by the end of the day, he requested the proceedings to be adjourned by 5 pm Monday.

The prosecuting team also insisted a dismissal of charges in the so-called Hotesur case was not final, meaning it could be appealed by the State Attorneys. Hotesur is a hotel company owned by CFK and her family, which operates hotels such as Alto Calafate and Los Sauces, where Báez booked rooms for his staff that never showed up, which allegedly constitutes the modus operandi of the money laundering scheme.

The Prosecution also cited a company based in Chaco where Báez’s Austral acquired 55% of the shares of Adelmo Biancalani.

Mola also singled out a notary public whose participation was instrumental in Báez’s getting hold of companies such as Loscalzo and del Curto.

Between the Kirchners and Lázaro Báez “lease agreements, hotel management agreements, trusts, multiple real estate purchase, and sale transactions, swaps and assignments were entered into, all while Austral Construcciones received illegally directed funds and in turn became the main purchaser of the Kirchners’ properties”.

In other words, the prosecution said “Báez was a privileged contractor of the State and a privileged contractor of the heads of State.”

“It is clear that there was a spurious relationship, it is a relationship that burns that is why it is clear that he wants to detach himself,” Mola went on. “Cristina Kirchner cannot omit these links because everything that happened in Santa Cruz was with her knowledge.”

The prosecutor insisted CFK’s relationship with Báez is one that burns, although she pretends “to distance herself” from the businessman. “The very close bond is more than accredited,” Mola said. He also called Báez an “improvised businessman.”

Proceedings will resume Tuesday morning.

