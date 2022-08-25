Ceremonial opening of Parliament set for September 12

The Third Session of the 12th Parliament will be launched with a ceremonial opening at 1.30 pm on Monday, September 12.
The Parliament yesterday confirmed that the current Second session of the 12th Parliament prorogues until September.
A proclamation from acting President Christine Kangaloo announced the proroguing of the Second session at midnight on September 9.
Also issued was the acting President’s proclamation that the Third session of the 12th Parliament commences at 1.30 pm on September 12.
Parliament officials confirmed this will be a ceremonial opening.
Parliament is currently on its mid-year recess.
Yesterday, Camille Robinson-Regis, the Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, told Guardian Media that there will be a resumption of House of Representatives sittings in the coming days, prior to the proroguing of the Second Session on September 9.
There were no ceremonial openings in recent years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
At the upcoming opening, apart from the traditional military guard of honour outside of the Red House Parliament complex, President Paula-Mae Weekes is expected to deliver an address to both the Upper (Senate) and Lower (House of Representatives) Houses of Parliament that day.
Each House will meet separately in their respective North (HOR) and South (Senate) chambers first.
They will then gather together in the House of Representatives North chamber for Weekes’ address. Members of the judiciary, diplomatic corps and other guests are also expected.
As is allowed during the pandemic, any Member, if necessary, can attend virtually with the permission of the House Speaker or Senate President.
Yesterday, Opposition chief whip David Lee didn’t answer queries on if the opposition would attend the ceremonial opening or boycott it.
Opposition Senator Jearlean John said, «We haven’t received the invitations yet but I see no reason why the UNC won’t be in attendance.»
The first order of business in the Third Session is the 2022-2023 Budget.
Government sources said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will likely deliver the Budget date very soon.
They couldn’t say if it would be given in the last few upcoming sittings of the current Second Session or during the September 2 Spotlight on the Economy Budget curtain raiser – or on September 12 after the ceremonial opening of Parliament concludes.
The Budget date is tipped to be very soon after September 12. The Government said recently there would be an early Budget. The package of measures for a fiscal year has been usually presented in the first week of October, but will be earlier this year.
On September 2, after Imbert presides over the Spotlight on the Economy – discussing issues affecting the economy, including inflation and how Government may address the most vulnerable – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will leave that afternoon for overseas business trips.
The PM’s going to Switzerland for meetings with Proman and later with Shell and BP, then days later, to the US for an energy sub-committee meeting.
