Centre for Social Displaced Persons at Riverside Carpark closed

The Cen­tre for So­cial Dis­placed Per­sons (CS­DP) lo­cat­ed at the River­side Carpark in Port of Spain has been closed. A press re­lease from the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment stat­ed that is was de­ter­mined that «the venue was un­suit­able as long-term res­i­den­tial ac­com­mo­da­tion for so­cial­ly dis­placed per­sons»

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment:

The Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices wish­es to ad­vise of the clo­sure of the Cen­tre for So­cial Dis­placed Per­sons (CS­DP), lo­cat­ed at River­side Carpark #1 Town Coun­cil Street, Port of Spain, ef­fec­tive Sep­tem­ber 1st, 2022.

The CS­DP fa­cil­i­ty was not pur­pose built but rather retro­fit­ted to pro­vide the re­quired care ser­vices which are crit­i­cal­ly need­ed. It was pre­vi­ous­ly de­ter­mined that this venue is un­suit­able as long term res­i­den­tial ac­com­mo­da­tion for so­cial­ly dis­placed per­sons are there­fore al­ter­na­tive op­tions that have been iden­ti­fied to pro­vide an im­proved qual­i­ty of life for the dis­placed pop­u­la­tion in­clud­ing street dwellers.

With­in re­cent times, it has been de­ter­mined that the venue has out­grown its orig­i­nal pur­pose, and as a re­sult, it has be­come nec­es­sary to re­lo­cate the res­i­dents to a more fea­si­ble venue. All res­i­dents of the cen­tre have been de­cant­ed.

CS­DP was in­tend­ed to be a com­po­nent of the Con­tin­u­um of Care (COC) for so­cial­ly dis­placed per­sons and was en­vi­sioned to be a cu­mu­la­tive ef­fort among pub­lic, pri­vate, and non-prof­it en­ti­ties to ad­dress so­cial dis­place­ment, through the en­gage­ment of street dwellers and pro­vi­sion of tem­po­rary shel­ters; Tran­si­tion­al hous­ing and ser­vices and fi­nal­ly, per­ma­nent hous­ing. In 1991, the Gov­ern­ment en­tered in­to an arrange­ment with the St. Vin­cent De Paul So­ci­ety (the So­ci­ety) to man­age the op­er­a­tions of the CS­DP. How­ev­er, due to a myr­i­ad of chal­lenges, the de­ci­sion was tak­en by the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices (MS­DFS) to re­lo­cate the res­i­dents of the CS­DP.

As of June 2022, nine­ty (90) per­sons were housed at the fa­cil­i­ty. The Min­istry suc­cess­ful­ly re­lo­cat­ed thir­ty-six per­sons: eleven (11) per­sons to the Com­mu­ni­ty Care Pro­gramme; sev­en (7) per­sons to Men­tal Health Long Term Care; five (5) ac­cept­ed train­ing op­por­tu­ni­ties through Vi­sion on Mis­sion; eight per­sons to Drug Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion (8), one client was re­unit­ed with his son; one client ac­cept­ed the Min­istry’s Rental As­sis­tance Grant; one client is await­ing to be re­unit­ed fol­low­ing con­tact with their rel­a­tive, and two per­sons are cur­rent­ly hos­pi­tal­ized and will be placed by the Min­istry up­on dis­charge. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, thir­ty-four (34) res­i­dents have de­clined place­ment, some of whom are em­ployed and twen­ty per­sons (20) vol­un­tar­i­ly left the CS­DP.

Should in­di­vid­u­als and mem­bers of the pub­lic be in­ter­est­ed in fur­ther in­for­ma­tion re­gard­ing the care and re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion of street dwellers with­in their com­mu­ni­ties or pub­lic spaces, the Min­istry’s So­cial Dis­place­ment Unit can be con­tact­ed at 623-2608 ext. 5701 – 5705, from Mon­day to Fri­day be­tween 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. week­ly.

