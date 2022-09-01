Centre for Social Displaced Persons at Riverside Carpark closed

The Centre for Social Displaced Persons (CSDP) located at the Riverside Carpark in Port of Spain has been closed. A press release from the Ministry of Social Development stated that is was determined that «the venue was unsuitable as long-term residential accommodation for socially displaced persons»
The following is a press release from the Ministry of Social Development:
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services wishes to advise of the closure of the Centre for Social Displaced Persons (CSDP), located at Riverside Carpark #1 Town Council Street, Port of Spain, effective September 1st, 2022.
The CSDP facility was not purpose built but rather retrofitted to provide the required care services which are critically needed. It was previously determined that this venue is unsuitable as long term residential accommodation for socially displaced persons are therefore alternative options that have been identified to provide an improved quality of life for the displaced population including street dwellers.
Within recent times, it has been determined that the venue has outgrown its original purpose, and as a result, it has become necessary to relocate the residents to a more feasible venue. All residents of the centre have been decanted.
CSDP was intended to be a component of the Continuum of Care (COC) for socially displaced persons and was envisioned to be a cumulative effort among public, private, and non-profit entities to address social displacement, through the engagement of street dwellers and provision of temporary shelters; Transitional housing and services and finally, permanent housing. In 1991, the Government entered into an arrangement with the St. Vincent De Paul Society (the Society) to manage the operations of the CSDP. However, due to a myriad of challenges, the decision was taken by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) to relocate the residents of the CSDP.
As of June 2022, ninety (90) persons were housed at the facility. The Ministry successfully relocated thirty-six persons: eleven (11) persons to the Community Care Programme; seven (7) persons to Mental Health Long Term Care; five (5) accepted training opportunities through Vision on Mission; eight persons to Drug Rehabilitation (8), one client was reunited with his son; one client accepted the Ministry’s Rental Assistance Grant; one client is awaiting to be reunited following contact with their relative, and two persons are currently hospitalized and will be placed by the Ministry upon discharge. Additionally, thirty-four (34) residents have declined placement, some of whom are employed and twenty persons (20) voluntarily left the CSDP.
Should individuals and members of the public be interested in further information regarding the care and rehabilitation of street dwellers within their communities or public spaces, the Ministry’s Social Displacement Unit can be contacted at 623-2608 ext. 5701 – 5705, from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekly.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian