Central Champs also called off

Entornointeligente.com / Following the cancellation of the Eastern Athletics Championships, the Central Athletics Championships slated for Wednesday and Thursday at G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sports, has also been called off.

In an interview with The Gleaner , Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Central Athletics Championship, Orette Wallace, Principal of Foga High School, confirmed that the meet was postponed after approvals were not secured from the Government.

“The event was not approved by the Government agencies. We made a recommendation through the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association and it was denied as they stated that the protocol for the numbers had exceeded the amount made in the proposals,” said Wallace, who also stated that the recently announced updated safety. announced by the Government, contributed to this decision.

