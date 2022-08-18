Central Bank raises cyber-attack concern

Entornointeligente.com /

Cy­ber at­tacks may present a ma­jor threat to this coun­try’s fi­nan­cial sta­bil­i­ty go­ing for­ward.

This was one of the con­cerns raised by In­spec­tor of Fi­nan­cial In­sti­tu­tions Patrick Solomon in the Cen­tral Bank of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Fi­nan­cial Sta­bil­i­ty Re­port 2021.

The re­port not­ed, «The con­tin­ued push for dig­i­tal­i­sa­tion to im­prove ac­cess to fi­nan­cial ser­vices has al­so ex­pand­ed the at­tack sur­face for cy­ber threats in the short term. A rise in cy­ber in­ci­dents do­mes­ti­cal­ly and re­gion­al­ly was not­ed over 2021. Fur­ther, re­cent cy­ber-at­tacks on re­gion­al con­glom­er­ates draw at­ten­tion to the po­ten­tial for sys­temic liq­uid­i­ty risk aris­ing from in­ter­con­nec­tions with­in mixed con­glom­er­ates and among do­mes­tic fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions.»

Solomon in his overview said, » the in­creas­ing preva­lence of cy­ber in­cur­sions may pose a sig­nif­i­cant sys­temic threat go­ing for­ward.»

He list­ed it among the key risks be­ing faced by fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions as it at­tempts to nav­i­gate a re­cov­ery pe­ri­od fol­low­ing the ini­tial shocks of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

Solomon said, «Key risks in the reg­u­lat­ed do­mes­tic fi­nan­cial sec­tor in­clude ris­ing in­ter­na­tion­al in­ter­est rates, in­creas­ing cy­ber-at­tacks, and el­e­vat­ed sov­er­eign con­cen­tra­tions in the bank­ing and in­sur­ance sec­tors. The Cen­tral Bank’s Mon­e­tary Pol­i­cy Com­mit­tee will con­tin­ue to de­ter­mine the most ap­pro­pri­ate pol­i­cy re­sponse to min­imise the im­pact of ris­ing in­ter­na­tion­al in­ter­est rates, while the Fi­nan­cial In­sti­tu­tions Su­per­vi­sion De­part­ment will in­ten­si­fy its fo­cus on en­sur­ing that reg­u­lat­ed in­sti­tu­tions ad­here to ro­bust cy­ber­se­cu­ri­ty and risk man­age­ment pro­ce­dures.»

This is no­table as the re­port high­light­ed the fact that dig­i­tal pay­ment ac­tiv­i­ty con­tin­ued to ex­pand in both whole­sale and re­tail sys­tems with on­line and mo­bile bank­ing chan­nels out­pac­ing cheque pay­ments by an even wider mar­gin in 2021.

Ear­li­er this year and mere weeks apart, Aero­post and Massy Stores were both hit by cy­ber at­tacks in Trinidad and To­ba­go. As a re­sult of the at­tack on the e-couri­er, the cred­it card in­for­ma­tion of sev­er­al cus­tomers were com­pro­mised. The at­tack on Massy did not see cred­it card and user da­ta breached, but the su­per­mar­ket chain was force to close op­er­a­tions at all it stores and dis­con­tin­ue its re­wards pro­gramme for months.

The Fi­nan­cial sta­bil­i­ty re­port al­so not­ed de­spite growth be­ing record­ed in the in­sur­ance sec­tor, fund­ing has not im­proved with 65 plans re­port­ed deficits at the end of the pe­ri­od.

Gov­ern­ment se­cu­ri­ties and eq­ui­ty dom­i­nat­ed the funds as­set al­lo­ca­tion

The re­port al­so not­ed do­mes­tic eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty was sub­dued in 2021, but there were ear­ly signs of a re­cov­ery to­ward the end of the year.

The re­port ex­plained the Cen­tral Gov­ern­ment’s fi­nan­cial po­si­tion im­proved dur­ing the fis­cal year 2020/2021, with the over­all deficit nar­row­ing to 8.1 per cent of GDP.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

