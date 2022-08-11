Central Bank gives PayWise green light to issue e-money in T&T

The Central Bank has issued a provisional registration to PayWise Ltd as an electronic money (e-money) issuer.
PayWise will be the first company, apart from banks and non-bank financial institutions, authorised to issue e-money domestically.
In a statement yesterday the bank said the provisional registration authorises PayWise to issue e-money in this country from September 1, 2022.
Under the terms of the provisional registration, PayWise will be allowed to enlist new customers in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.
PayWise is a company incorporated in T&T in 2013, and was registered as a payment service provider since 2019 by the Central Bank.
According to the Central Bank, e-money can be broadly defined as an electronic store of monetary value on a technological device (including mobile phones) that may be widely used for making payments to entities other than the e-money issuer.
It can also be used for payment transactions with or without bank accounts.
Further information on the e-Money Issuer Order (2020) can be accessed, along with other background material, via the Central Bank’s website at: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/fintech.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian