Celebration time as Sacaj wins Festival Song Competition

The moment that Sacaj’s Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard was announced as the winner of the 2022 Festival Song Competition last Thursday night, the entire National Indoor Sports Centre erupted in celebration. The audience was out of their seats and jostling for space as close as possible to the stage, even as the confetti rained down inside the venue, which, by then, was transformed into a throbbing hub of sound effects, glitter and fireworks.

For Sacaj, that was the moment when «mi heart drop … right down the bottom of mi foot».

«It was really overwhelming,» a breathless Sacaj, the only woman in the competition, told The Gleaner .

It was a night on which the 10 finalists brought their ‘A’ game and thrilled with performances that reminded everybody of the absolute joy of «outside». From Orkid’s performing Beres Hammond’s Standing in my Way to Inspyre’s twist on Redemption Song and Nazzleman’s Play di Music , the first segment went all too quickly. And then, it was time for the finalists to impress the judges with their festival songs. They did just that.

When the dust settled, the top-three were third-place-winner Nitty Kutchie, with the song, Defend Jamaica ; Magic Flute with I’m A Proud Jamaican and the winner, Sacaj. Kutchie, who rose to fame in the ‘90s as a member of the now defunct Scare Dem Crew, also won the prize for Best Performer. Both he and Magic Flute were among the top contenders for first place.

