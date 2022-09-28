Celebrating Independence with Calypso

Entornointeligente.com /

In­nis Fran­cis

Heav­en «Snakey» Charles rhetor­i­cal­ly asked the ques­tion in the song, What You Need again Trin­ba­go?—at the fi­nal of the Di­a­mond Ju­bilee In­de­pen­dence Ca­lyp­so Monarch, 60 years of In­de­pen­dence, and earned the monarch ti­tle.

The com­pe­ti­tion or­gan­ised by Trin­ba­go Uni­fied Ca­lyp­so­ni­ans’ Or­gan­i­sa­tion and the Gov­ern­ment of T&T was held at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah on Sun­day and left the en­ter­tain­er $200,000 rich­er.

