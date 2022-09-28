Celebrating Independence with Calypso

Story and pictures by
Innis Francis
Heaven «Snakey» Charles rhetorically asked the question in the song, What You Need again Trinbago?—at the final of the Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch, 60 years of Independence, and earned the monarch title.
The competition organised by Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation and the Government of T&T was held at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday and left the entertainer $200,000 richer.
