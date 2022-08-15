Celebrating Astor Johnson’s legacy

«For Astor – 50th Anniversary» will be a celebration of 50 years of The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre (AJRDT), at Queen’s Hall from September 16 to 18.
AJRDT’s founder, the late Astor Johnson, is recognized as one of the foremost Caribbean choreographers, and his and the company’s work have received national and international acclaim.
Over the last seven years, the AJRDT has been focusing on highlighting the profound and timeless work of Astor Johnson to young people, the diaspora and the international community, through weekly classes and rehearsals of Astor’s pieces, performances, symposia, the hosting of school workshops and social media exchanges. This upcoming production continues the mission to share Astor’s work with the world by showcasing his choreography through generations of dancers committed to the company and his legacy.
Audiences will experience fully-staged remounts of works like «Stay Up, Zimbabwe», «Graveyard For The Living», «Fusion», and sections of Astor’s Bob Marley suite, as well as the premiere of brand new works by company members, as AJRDT celebrates 50 years of existence and honours one of Trinidad+Tobago’s great artists.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian