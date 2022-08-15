Celebrating Astor Johnson’s legacy

Entornointeligente.com /

«For As­tor – 50th An­niver­sary» will be a cel­e­bra­tion of 50 years of The As­tor John­son Reper­to­ry Dance The­atre (AJRDT), at Queen’s Hall from Sep­tem­ber 16 to 18.

AJRDT’s founder, the late As­tor John­son, is rec­og­nized as one of the fore­most Caribbean chore­o­g­ra­phers, and his and the com­pa­ny’s work have re­ceived na­tion­al and in­ter­na­tion­al ac­claim.

Over the last sev­en years, the AJRDT has been fo­cus­ing on high­light­ing the pro­found and time­less work of As­tor John­son to young peo­ple, the di­as­po­ra and the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty, through week­ly class­es and re­hearsals of As­tor’s pieces, per­for­mances, sym­posia, the host­ing of school work­shops and so­cial me­dia ex­changes. This up­com­ing pro­duc­tion con­tin­ues the mis­sion to share As­tor’s work with the world by show­cas­ing his chore­og­ra­phy through gen­er­a­tions of dancers com­mit­ted to the com­pa­ny and his lega­cy.

Au­di­ences will ex­pe­ri­ence ful­ly-staged re­mounts of works like «Stay Up, Zim­bab­we», «Grave­yard For The Liv­ing», «Fu­sion», and sec­tions of As­tor’s Bob Mar­ley suite, as well as the pre­miere of brand new works by com­pa­ny mem­bers, as AJRDT cel­e­brates 50 years of ex­is­tence and ho­n­ours one of Trinidad+To­ba­go’s great artists.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com