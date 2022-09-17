Celebrate our mothers in their many manifestations

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The passing of a mother or grandmother is a time for deep reflection. One cannot be punished for being royalty. «Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,» wrote William Shakespeare in Henry IV Part 2 . We are all called into this life to wear special robes, sometimes crosses, and often we may feel trapped by our designed calling. We share humanity with those grieving. We really need to ‘cry’ and not just ‘brush off’ another death, killing or even ‘passing’ by natural causes. Nothing seems ‘natural’ about death.

We rejoice in the foundations laid by all mothers, our queens. Special warm regards to those who self-acclaim that monarchical title. In the wide expanse of the Commonwealth, there is much to celebrate in towns and cities as women across the globe play significant roles in shaping the lives of the young. When we reflect on the valuable role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II, there is even a more profound appreciation for all our queens in so many spheres, who just «held the thing down», as Honourable Louise Bennett Coverley insightfully chronicles in Jamaica Oman , «keeping family budget fram explode».

My late mother Rowena Alicia adored Princess Diana. On the tragic loss of the princess, we watched the funeral for hours more intensely than her wedding day. I will never forget that Saturday spent exclusively with my mother and what I learnt about grieving. Time does not heal wounds, our grief only becomes different. In the poem by Emily Dickinson Because I could not stop for death , we see that slow, gentle process. Death having a strange civility. «The carriage held just ourselves and immortality»,

