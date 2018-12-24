Celebrate Feast of the 7 Fishes with Anthony and Elaina Scotto’s recipes

Entornointeligente.com / Anthony and Elaina Scotto, owners of Fresco by Scotto in New York City, share some of their family’s favorite recipes for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, the Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve. Dishes include tagliani with shrimp and struffoli.

Watch TV shows , movies and more on Yahoo View .

About NBC TODAY Show

NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for viewers across America. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com