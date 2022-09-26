Cedella Marley accepts int’l humanitarian award in NY

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Rita Marley sat in the audience in a ballroom at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, last Friday night, watching her daughter and ‘bestie’ Cedella Marley accepting the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award.

It was difficult to see if she had a twinkle in her eyes, as she wore a pair of dark glasses, but one thing was for sure, the woman who doesn’t travel much these days was there for her daughter.

«I said to her, mom would you like to come, and she said yes,» Cedella, a descendant of reggae royalty, told The Gleaner just before making her way to centre stage to accept the illustrious award.

Dubbed the Renaissance woman, she was recognised for her distinguished impact on service, and when she took the microphone, she thanked her husband, children, her team and her personal hero, her mom.

