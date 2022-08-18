CDB officials visit Carriacou

Entornointeligente.com /

The execution and implementation of government projects on the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique should see a positive difference as the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government works in close collaboration with the Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation.

The expected close collaborative efforts were emphasised by Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Hon. Andy Williams as he paid his first official visit to Carriacou. He was part of a team that included officials from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) led by Acting Division Chief of the CDB’s Social Sector Dr Martin Baptiste.

The visit was twofold, with the team surveying the ongoing Bishop’s College Rehabilitation Project, and also using the opportunity to discuss further CDB project funding for the twin-isle parish.

Dr Baptiste noted that there are some delays in the completion of the Bishop’s College project. However, he gave assurance that the bank will be working with the contractors to ensure the project is completed in short order.

One of the main areas of possible future CDB funding being examined is a health and wellness infrastructure project, which will seek improvement not just in infrastructure but also in equipment and other areas. Therefore, to gain an appreciation of what will need to be done, the team visited the Princess Royal Hospital.

In addition, CDB assistance also is being sought for the development of the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Six Roads Campus. Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews said the TAMCC development initiative is a high priority for the government, which wants to enhance the learning opportunities that are available for students on the sister isles.

