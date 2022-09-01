CCTV for six schools in new academic year

Entornointeligente.com /

The Education Ministry is to spend $15 million to install closed-circuit security television (CCTV) cameras in six schools over the upcoming academic year which starts on September 5.

It is aimed at boosting the ministry’s push to improve safety and security in schools.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said other initiatives such as random searches that started in the last school year will continue.

Williams said all high schools were equipped with metal detectors.

«We continue to implore our principals our teachers and administrators to heighten their awareness and increase their vigilance,» she said.

