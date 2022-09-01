CCJ, not the ideal appellate court at this time

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I write in reference to the letter, ‘CCJ is the way forward for Jamaica’ , which was published in The Gleaner on August 30.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is evolving and it is still developing. Therefore, it is not the ideal appellate court for Jamaica at this time.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of twenty countries: 15 member states and five associate states.

Montserrat is not independent. It remains a crown colony with limited self-government. So it would have to gain independence and republic (status) to adopt the CCJ’s final Court of Appeal on civil and criminal matters as its final court of appeal.

