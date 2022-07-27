Entornointeligente.com /

Despite the «exogenous shocks» affecting the global market Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme has «withstood all adversities» and will once again be the main revenue generator for this yearâs $1.2 billion budget.

While delivering the 2022/2023 national budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament on Tuesday, 26th July 2022, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and Investment Roosevelt Skerrit stated that during this fiscal year, non-tax revenue is estimated at $513.8 million or 57.3 per cent of the total recurrent revenue, which is predominantly receipts from the CBI Programme.

«Mr. Speaker, had this Administration not restructured the CBI, our citizens would have had to shoulder a much heavier tax burden and many of the development programmes which have taken this country forward so rapidly, could not have otherwise been put in place,» he said.

Skerrit further reported that while a percentage of CBI revenue will be earmarked for debt repayment, his government intends to strengthen tax administration, including taxpayer education, collection of arrears and auditing of tax returns to ensure accurate reporting as a means of increasing revenue collection.

The head of government said that total revenue for this financial year is estimated at $1.13 billion and consists of recurrent revenue of $896.2 million, local capital revenue totalling $5.1 million, receipts from loans in the amount of $77.1 million and grant resources in the sum of $155.17 million.

During this fiscal year, a considerable increase in total expenditure reflecting the implementation of a transformative capital programme, is also expected.

Of the estimated $1.2 billion total expenditure, $650 million is earmarked for recurrent expenditure inclusive of debt amortization and interest while $566.4 million will be allocated to capital expenses.

«Total tax revenue is forecast at $382.5 million or 43 percent of total revenue with value added tax contributing $161.9 million,» Skerrit said. «The sums of $87.2 million and $66.4 million are expected to come from taxes on international trade and transactions and taxes on other domestic goods and services respectively. Personal Income Tax and Corporate Tax will collectively contribute 6.5% to the total recurrent revenue, while taxes on property amounts to $8.9 million,» the Prime Minister added.

Total recurrent expenditure for the Fiscal Year 2022/2023 inclusive of expenditure provided by law is also estimated at $650 million, which the Finance minister says is equivalent to the amount approved for the previous Fiscal Year 2020/2021 «bearing in mind the need for fiscal consolidation.»

Skerrit went on to disclose that the largest allocation of the recurrent estimate is under the Ministry of Finance in the amount of $258.1 million.

Of this amount, $96.1 million is allocated to debt service payments, and $42.7 million is appropriated for retirement benefits, which include payment of gratuities, pensions, compassionate allowances, contractual gratuities and non-contributory Pensions.

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence will receive the second highest allocation of $78.8 million to invest in Dominicaâs human capital, while the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy has the third largest allocation in the sum of $65.0 million.

Another large chunk of the budget -$61.1 million, or 9.4 per cent- has also been allocated to the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs which Skerrit announced will, in part, finance the transition to e-passports.

Another 9.1 per cent of the total recurrent budgetary allocation or $59.3 million will also go towards the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.

Government has also allocated $250.8 million for goods and services which accounts for 39 per cent of total current expenditure and the sum of $160.7 million or 25% is estimated to meet the cost of personal emoluments.

An additional $135.4 million is estimated for retirement benefits and transfers and subsidies, which comprise public assistance, grants and contributions to local, regional and international institutions.

To service, its debt obligations «in a timely manner», $37.3 million has been allocated to interest payments while $59.2 million is estimated for debt amortization and contribution to the sinking fund.

