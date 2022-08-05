CBI Career Opportunity: Operations Manager

Entornointeligente.com /

Investment Migration is a fast-growing economic driver in many countries worldwide.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has raised over $461 M for the National Transformation Fund and $455 M for Tourism Real Estate Projects during the past 4.5 years alone. The programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and continues to receive heightened international recognition. The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.

Applications are invited from suitable candidates to fill the position of Operations Manager.

Core responsibilities would include:

Manage and monitor the day-to-day operations of the CBI Unit, including business processes, service delivery and central services, to attain maximum operational efficiencies Human resource management and learning functions Assist with formulating strategic and operational objectives and ensure that reporting obligations are met Ensure service delivery at a professional level Ensure the operations of the CBI Unit comply with applicable regulations The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies include:

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or related area Master’s degree preferred Leadership experience in Operations or Human Resource Management Experience in developing, implementing and monitoring policies and procedures Experience in performance management and employee benefits administration Experience in managing facilities and service contracts Excellent emotional intelligence, verbal and written communication skills Excellent project management skills and a track record of meeting deadlines Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements are invited to submit their applications by email only to [email protected] by 22 August 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be further contacted.

