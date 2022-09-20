Cayman's McKeeva Bush facing pressure to resign over harassment allegations

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – Governor Martyn Roper Tuesday called on the Speaker of the House, McKeeva Bush to resign saying that «inappropriate behaviour towards women should not be tolerated in any society.

«We all have a responsibility to call out this type of behaviour and support the victims,» the Governor said, adding that «like so many others in the community I was shocked to see social media and press reports concerning the conduct of Speaker Bush at a regional gathering of tourism ministers and officials».

He said that while these matters are currently the subject of a police investigation, «I will therefore not comment further about these allegations.

«In the circumstances it is right that Mr Bush resign from his role as Speaker of Parliament as he has confirmed to the Premier and to the press. I had urged him to do so in private correspondence.

«Our elected representatives have a responsibility and duty to uphold the highest standards of conduct and behaviour expected of everyone in public life,» Roper added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com