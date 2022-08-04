Cavusoglu: Türkiye, Malaysia can help solve regional, global issues

Entornointeligente.com /

Ankara’s top diplomat, who visited the southeast Asian nation at the request of his counterpart, hails longstanding and promising cooperation between the two countries. With its ‘Asia Anew’ initiative, Türkiye aims at fully realising opportunities with Asian countries, says Foreign Minister Cavusoglu. (Cem Özdel / AA) Türkiye and Malaysia can contribute significantly to solving regional and global problems by working together in multilateral forums, Turkish foreign minister has said.

Writing in an exclusive article for the Malaysian daily, The New Straits Times , on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed hope that his visit would «pave new avenues of cooperation and strengthen existing ones» and hailed longstanding and promising cooperation between the two countries.

Cavusoglu was in Malaysia between August 3 and 4 at the invitation of his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah

Affirming to achieve a trade volume target of $5 billion soon, Cavusoglu noted that the two countries aim to realise «mutual commitment in fulfilling the considerable potential in trade and elevate it to greater levels.»

Discussed all aspects of our relations w/FM @saifuddinabd of #Malaysia .

-Our trade volume target is 5 billion $.

-Will sign the updated Free Trade Agreement soon.

-Will further develop our cooperation in the areas of energy, tourism, transportation & digital technology. 🇹🇷🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/elJASQVfk0

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) August 4, 2022 'Asia Anew'

Cavusoglu also noted that Türkiye, as a sectorial dialogue partner of ASEAN and in line with its «Asia Anew» initiative, aims at fully realising opportunities with Asian countries.

When Ankara launched the Asia Anew initiative in 2019, Cavusoglu said Türkiye wanted to «further enhance its relations with Asia, which is becoming the world's economic center, in multiple dimensions.»

Experts believe the initiative is a step towards reshaping Türkiye's future diplomacy, a country that straddles the two continents and, as Cavusoglu stated at the time, «is a bridge between the East and the West.»

«To this end, Malaysia, with its key position in its region and within ASEAN, has a special place in our ties with the continent,» the Turkish minister added.

ASEAN is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia that promotes intergovernmental cooper ation and facilitates economic, political and sociocultural integration among its members in the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite being separated geographically, Türkiye and Malaysia remain closely connected by common values and objectives, Cavusoglu said, expressing confidence that the two countries will «further deepen their multi-dimensional relationship in the coming years by drawing upon the strength and support of their people.»

