Cavusoglu: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed fragility of food supply chain

Speaking at a trilateral meeting with his Uzbek and Azerbaijani counterparts, Türkiye’s foreign minister said the conflict «revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security.» Citing the Türkiye-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine, Cavusoglu said «on the day the agreement was signed, there was a 5 percent decrease in the global grain prices.» (AA) Türkiye's foreign minister has said the conflict in Ukraine exposed the fragility of the food distribution system.

«The war in Ukraine tops the challenges we face today,» said Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting for the ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport.

The conflict reminds us all of «the importance of sustainable and safe transportation lines,» Cavusoglu said at the meeting held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

«It showed us how important it is to diversify routes and sources of energy. The war also revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security,» he added.

Many developed countries are facing a hunger crisis due to the conflict, the foreign minister said.

Citing the Türkiye-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine, Cavusoglu said «on the day the agreement was signed, there was a 5 percent decrease in the global grain prices.»

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenni – for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

The deal came after a general agreement was reached between the parties on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul on July 13 to form a coordination centre to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbours and to ensure the safety of the routes.

After departing from the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the first grain-loaded ship will anchor off the coast of Istanbul on Tuesday for a joint inspection before setting off for Lebanon, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni is on course for its final destination of the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

Cavusoglu also noted all regional developments unfolding and affecting many, the military and political rivalry among the global powers caused «a new Cold War environment.»

