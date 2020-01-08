CAUTION: Meteorological Office Warns of Dangerous Waves and Currents

Entornointeligente.com /

Sea users and residents of coastal communities should be especially cautious from Thursday Jan 9 th into next week.

A statement from the Meteorological Office says predictive models foresee dangerous sea conditions including 12-foot waves and rip currents.

Marshall Alexander is acting Senior Met Officer.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/WEATHER-INFORMATION-UPDATE.mp3 All are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to updates from the Met Office.

