Catch tennis qualifiers finish today

THE round-robin qualifying event for the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships will conclude today, while Under-10 doubles action begins at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, with the main draw to follow tomorrow.

Some 74 matches played yesterday at the same venue in the Girls and Boys Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 – all of which began with multi-group round-robin qualifiers. Several players were in action more than once with some earning their spots in the main draw, while others will have the chance to catch up today with the close of round-robin play.

Among those with highlight performances were Keyondre Duke, who won his two boys Under-12 round-robin matches against Yohance Solomon (4-0, 4-0) and Callum Koylass (4-2, 4-2) and would book a spot in the main draw, along with Alexander Merry, who eased past his opponents Adam Wyatt (4-2, 4-1) and B’jorn Hall (4-0, 4-0).

In the boys Under-10 division, Zakariyyah Mohammed and Josiah Hills won both their group matches.

Among the girls, Zahra Shamsi and Shiloh Walker were winners twice in the Under-10 division round-robins, while Inara Chin Lee, Brianna Harricharan and Eva Pasea all did the same in the Under-12 division. Chin Lee, who also contested the Under-14 round-robin lost those two matches.

The tournament will conclude Wednesday.

RESULTS Boys Under-10 – Group 1: Liev Khan def Gabriel Denoon 4-3(2), 4-0; Nirav Dougdeen def Gabriel Denoon 4-3(1), 4-1. Group 2: Justin Horsford def Carlos Corraspe by walkover; Brian Harricharan def Justin Horsford 4-2, 4-0. Group 3: Zakariyyah Mohammed def Connor Carrington; Zain Xavi Modikhan def Armani Maundy; Connor Carrington def Armani Maundy; Zakariyyah Mohammed def Zain Xavi Modikhan 4-1, 4-1. Group 4: Jaysean Wells def Omar Thomas 4-1, 1-4, 4-1; Josiah Hills def Jonathan Medina; Josiah Hills def Jaysean Wells 0-4, 4-0, 4-2; Omar Thomas def Jonathan Medina. Boys Under-12 – Group 1: Aaron Subero def Isaiah Juba 4-2, 4-3(3); Kale Dalla Costa def Aaron Subero 4-0, 4-0 Group 2: Yeshowah Smith def Joshua Medina by walkover; Zachery Byng def Yeshowah Smith 4-0, 4-0. Group 3: Jayden Mitchell def Rizwaan Mohammed 4-1, 4-0; James Hadden def Rizwaan Mohammed 4-0, 4-0. Group 4: Alexander Merry def Adam Wyatt 4-2, 4-1; Daniel Rahaman def B’jorn Hall 4-2, 4-2; Alexander Merry def B’jorn Hall 4-0, 4-0. Group 5: Callum Koylass def Jurrell Johnson 4-0, 4-0; Keyondre Duke def Yohance Solomon 4-0, 4-0; Yohance Solomon def Jurrell Johnson 4-2, 4-0. Group 6: Isaiah Boxill def Josh Low 4-0, 4-1; Messiah Permell def Deron Dumas 4-2, 4-1. Group 7: Daniel Dumas def Joel Jeffrey 4-0, 4-0; Jordell Chapman def Lucas Small. Group 8: Aasir Elder def Luke Bristol by walkover; Messiah Permell def Josh Low 4-0, 4-0; Aasir Elder def Christian Corraspe by walkover; Messiah Permell def Deron Dumas 4-2, 4-1; Logan Hamel-Smith def Christian Corraspe; Logan Hamel-Smith def Luke Briston by walkover. Boys Under-14 – Group 1: Saqiv Williams def Daniel Jeary 4-2, 4-2; Daniel Jeary def Luca Denoon. Group 2: Jamal Alexis def Thomas Chung 4-2, 4-3; Thomas Chung def Neil Maraj. Group 3: Luca Shamsi def Kale Dalla Costa 4-0, 4-0; James Hadden def Kale Dalla Costa. Group 4: Nicholas Ready def Zachery Byng 4-0, 4-0; Zachariah Permell def Zachery Byng 4-0, 2-4, 4-2. Group 5: Sebastien Byng def Jaylon Chapman 4-1, 5-3; Jaylon Chapman def Samir Alli 4-1, 4-0. Group 6: Beckham Sylvester def Tristan Ramsaroop 4-0, 4-0; Nathen Martin def Tristan Ramsaroop 4-1, 4-1. Group 7: Jace Quashie def Tyler Hart 2-4, 4-2; Tyler Hart def Tim Pasea 5-3, 4-2.

Girls Under-10 – Group 1: Lilly Mohammed def Em-Miryan Smith by walkover; Abigail Chin Lee def Lilly Mohammed 4-0, 4-1. Group 2: Zahra Shamsi def Eden Phillip 4-0, 4-0; Makeda Bain def Karissa Mohammed 4-0, 4-0; Zahra Shamsi def Makeda Bain 4-2, 4-3(1); Eden Phillip def Karissa Mohammed. Group 3: Shiloh Walker def Alisha Alloy by walkover; Anneleise Orr def Naiomi Mohammed 4-1, 4-2; Shiloh Walker def Anneleise Orr 4-2, 4-1; Naiomi Mohammed def Alisha Alloy by walkover. Girls Under-12 – Group 1: Jordane Dookie def Kate Broughton 4-1, 4-1; Kate Broughton def Rayna Hayling 4-0, 4-1. Group 2: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph def Neila Maraj 4-0, 4-0; Eva Pasae def Maria Badouille 4-1, 4-1; Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph def Maria Badouille 4-0, 4-0; Eva Pasae def Neila Maraj 4-0, 4-0. Group 3: Brianna Harricharan def Denille Fince; Inara Chin Lee def Faith Phillip; Brianna Harricharan def Faith Phillip 4-0, 4-1;Inara Chin Lee def Denille Fince by walkover. Girls Under-14 – Group 1: Kiera Youssef def Amy Look-Hong by walkover; Ella Carrington def Kiera Youssef 4-0, 4-1. Group 2: Siebhan Salvary def Jasminder Pal 4-2, 4-0; Charlotte Ready def Jasminder Pal 4-0, 4-0. Group 3: Zara Ghuran def Christianna Hills 5-3, 4-2; Cameron Wong def Christianna Hills 5-4, 4-0. Group 4: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph def Inara Chin Lee 4-0, 4-0; Jordane Dookie def Inara Chin Lee 5-3, 4-0.

